UN chief slams attacks on two Saudi oil facilities

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 15 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Saturday’s attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and called for de-escalation in the region.

“The Secretary-General condemns Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The Secretary-General calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions and to comply at all times with International Humanitarian Law,” the statement added.

