UNITED NATIONS, June 7 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
has condemned Wednesday’s deadly terrorist attacks on the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the Parliament (Majlis) building in
Tehran, while urging all countries to cooperate with each other in
fighting terrorism.
“The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for this
unjustifiable violence will be swiftly brought to justice,” a statement
read out by UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“He extends his sincere condolences to the Government of the Islamic
Republic of Iran and the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.
“All countries must work together in fighting terrorism while
upholding the universal rights and values that bind the global
community,” it added.
UN chief condemns terrorist attacks in Tehran
