UK companies considering further investment in various fields

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP):The British companies are considering

further investment in various fields, said the UK’s Deputy High

Commissioner Elin Burns.

She expressed these views when she called on Governor Sindh Muhammad

Zubair at the Governor House here on Friday.

Bilateral relations, economic ties and Pakistan’s role in

war against terror came up for discussion during the meeting.

The Governor also lauded British assistance towards the

social sector development in the province.

He said that further collaboration and cooperation between

Pakistan and Britain in various sectors was the need of the hour.

Zubair pointed out that Karachi is the industrial hub of the

country and after improvement in law and order investment has

increased.

He said that government was providing every security to the

investors and investors from UK can also come up with

investments.

The Governor said that there was a vast scope of further

strengthening of collaboration in different fields especially in

the realms of education, health and infrastructure development.

The UK Deputy High Commissioner pointed out that Pakistanis

of British origin also contributing prominently in the economic

development of UK.