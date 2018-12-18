Tourism industry to flourish after British Airways’ decision: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Minister for Finance Asad Umar Tuesday said Pakistan’s tourism industry would flourish after the decision of British Airways to resume its flights to Pakistan from June next year.The minister, in a tweet, minister said,” Portugal drops all travel advisories for its citizens coming to Pakistan whereas British Airways decides to resume flights to Pakistan.

” Victory against the terrorists bearing fruit of reducing isolation of Pakistan. Inshallah next summer will see record tourists coming to Pakistan.”