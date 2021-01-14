ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday while highlighting the existing potential, emphasized the need to expand bilateral volume of trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan besides further promoting cultural and commercial cooperation.

The president, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Azerbaijan which were based on common faith, historic and cultural linkages.

The president congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He appreciated Azerbaijan’s role as a member of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir and thanked the country for its support to the cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Alvi expressed hope that the successful conclusion of the 2nd meeting of Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey Trilateral Dialogue held on Wednesday here, would give impetus to growing trilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation among the three brotherly countries.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had great potential for increasing trade and cultural cooperation.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan’s stance on Nagorno-Karabakh.

He stated that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan on Kashmir issue at all international fora.

President Dr Arif Alvi also lauded the role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the welfare of persons with disability by providing them 100 wheelchairs.

He remarked that Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the patronage of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, was performing commendable humanitarian services in Pakistan.