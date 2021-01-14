Panama Papers, Broadsheet exposed black money of corrupt mafia: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the Panama Papers and Broadsheet have exposed the black money of the corrupt mafia.

In a tweet, the minister said these were not of the government’s inventions but international revelations.

پاناما پیپرز اور براڈشیٹ نے کرپٹ مافیا کے کالے دھن کو آشکار کردیاہے۔یہ ہماری اختراع نہیں بلکہ بین الاقوامی انکشافات ہیں۔براڈشییٹ کے واقعات ظاہر کرتے ہیں کہ ماضی کے این آراوز کی وجہ سےملک کوکیسےناقابل تلافی نقصان پہنچا۔ماضی کے کرپٹ حکمرانوں نےاپنے گھربھرےاورپاکستان کے عوام کولوٹا — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 14, 2021

He said that Broadsheet related incidents show how irreparable damage has been done to the country by past NROs.

The corrupt rulers of the past filled their coffers by looting the national resources, he remarked.