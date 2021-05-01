ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan beats for labour class.

In a tweet on International Labour Day, he said half of the staff in Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia was suspended on the complaint of abuse of workers.

He said that he has not seen a ruler who felt more for workers than Imran Khan.

Fawad Hussain said that Employees Old-age Benefit Institute has doubled the workers pensions and they have their share in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme as well as prosperity of workers was the goal of the government.