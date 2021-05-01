ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday commended Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its efforts in achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs384 billion as compared to Rs240 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The prime minister expressing his satisfaction further said it showed that government’s policies had led to broad-based economic revival of the country.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, “I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020. During Jul-Apr collections reached Rs.3780 bn – 14% higher than same period last yr. Shows our policies have led to broad-based econ (economic) revival.”