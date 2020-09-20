Nawaz’s virtual address exposes his illness : Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the live speech of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in multi-party conference had exposed his illness before the nation. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader looked healthy and fine during his virtual address and his speech had once again proved that he played his illness as a trick to leave the country, he said in a statement issued here.

Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions, he said and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks.

The minister said that his speech today depicted opposition to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill and campaign against state institutions. It should be probed as to whose narrative Nawaz Sharif was following, Shibli added. He said the prime minister allowed to broadcast Nawaz Sharif’s address.“We believe in independence of media, that even criticized the incumbent government,” he said.

The minister maintained that there was nothing new in the address of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader during the conference as he had made similar speeches in his ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ rhetoric during 2018 election campaign. Shibli said “Nawaz Sharif claimed that polls were managed but before making such statements he should remember that he remained prime minister for three times while Imran Khan has been elected premier for the first time.”

All was fine for them during their tenures but democracy was suddenly endangered when they assumed a role of opposition, he added. Instead of asking money trail of others, Nawaz should appear before courts, he said, while demanding him to sell out his billions of rupees properties and return to Pakistan if he wanted to serve the countrymen.

He said Imran Khan provided his 40-year-old money trail and the court declared him honest and righteous.

Shibli said NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, was appointed after consultation between PML-N and PPP and they even did not bother to change the chairman or laws pertaining to accountability watchdog during their tenures. The opposition parties started to raise hue and cry when corruption cases emerged against them, he said adding that their struggle was only aimed at concealing their corrupt practices.