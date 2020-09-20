APC aims to divert attention from Kashmir issue: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said All Parties Conference (APC) was aimed to divert attention from Kashmir issue and nation would never forgive the politicians who sabotaged the Kashmir issue.

The previous three regimes ignored the Kashmir issue , he said and reiterated incumbent government’s unflinching support for oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “There will be no compromise on Kashmir, come what way,” the chairman said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in a statement said the APC had exposed opposition to the entire nation and their “Save corruption” campaign would not be successful.

The Nawaz Sharif’s virtual speech during APC had once again proved that he played his illness as a trick to leave the country, he added.

Criticizing the JUI-F chief, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s dream to come into power had now become a part of history and it was his destiny to wander in the lure of power.

The prime minister, he said had informed the public that after assuming his charge the leaders of corruption would unite against him, adding that the corrupt opposition would remain fail against Imran Khan despite millions of efforts.