ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the other name of hypocrisy and duplicity.

In a tweet, the minister said that on the one hand the opposition parties were making hue and cry over what they called rigging while on the other hand they were opposing the transparency in the electoral system.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing like a rock in the fight for truth.