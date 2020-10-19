On violating the sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi, Captain Safdar, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was arrested on Monday.

The Sindh Police made the arrest the day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar and hundreds others on slogan-mongering inside the Quaid’s mausoleum.

The FIR was registered under Sections 6, 8 and 10 of the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance Ordinance, 1971).

The arrest was confirmed by Maryam Nawaz.

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi lauded the action taken by Inspector General Sindh against the hooligans, however termed the statement of Maryam Nawaz a lie.

Appreciate the quick action taken by IG Sindh against the the hooligans who disrespected Mazar-e-Quaid.

Law must take its course.

Maryum once again lying that the hotel door was broken. Video shows otherwise. Do u see any handcuffs? Does it look like he was arrested by force? pic.twitter.com/7DLHTiw2kA — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 19, 2020

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said he was ‘glad’ over arrest of Captain Safdar for “committing a crime at Mazar-e-Quaid” yesterday.

I was not expecting it but I am glad Sindh Police has enforced the law and arrested Capt Safdar. He committed a crime at the mazar e Quaid yesterday and law must take its course https://t.co/GxxHK20qrK — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 19, 2020

The arrested Captain Safdar is expected to be presented before the court the same day for record of his statement.