Captain Mohammad Safdar arrested over violating sanctity of Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi

On violating the sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi, Captain Safdar, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was arrested on Monday.

The Sindh Police made the arrest the day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar and hundreds others on slogan-mongering inside the Quaid’s mausoleum.

The FIR was registered under Sections 6, 8 and 10 of the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance Ordinance, 1971).

The arrest was confirmed by Maryam Nawaz.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi lauded the action taken by Inspector General Sindh against the hooligans, however termed the statement of Maryam Nawaz a lie.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said he was ‘glad’ over arrest of Captain Safdar for “committing a crime at Mazar-e-Quaid” yesterday.

The arrested Captain Safdar is expected to be presented before the court the same day for record of his statement.

