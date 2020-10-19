Civil society hails launching of Zainab Alert app

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): Representatives from the civil society here on Monday hailed the launching of Zainab Alert app, the move towards awareness to take timely action in case of any incident including kidnapping, missing or abuse with children.

Dr Farkhnda Arange zaib Human Rights activities said that complaints would be registered through this app and will prompt the police to launch an immediate probe into the matter.

She said that launching Zainab Alert to enable both parents guardians and administration to take timely action in case of any harm done to children.

It is our collective responsibility to look after children and report if we find them missing and harmed,She added.

Senoir Journalist Fauzia Shahid said that the application, dedicated to a child abuse victim, helps strengthen efforts to track and trace missing children and child abuse cases.

She said that “i congratulate on launching Zainab Alert app to enable both parents/guardians and administration to take timely action in case of any harm done to children”.

Zainab Alert app has been integrated with district police officers throughout the country.

In Punjab 36 districts,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 33 districts and in Sindh 50 districts would be linked police officers.