Thrilling tennis witnessed in national Jr. tennis championship

LAHORE, Sep 17 (APP):Thrilling and entertaining tennis was witnessed during the matches of the National Junior tennis championship in which players reached the quarter final stage of U16 after winning their respective matches here on Tuesday at Punjab Lawn tennis Bagh-e-Jinnah court.

All the players moved to the next stage of U16 and in the pre-quarter finals: Bilal Asim beat Saheel Durrab 8-5, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Mavia Butt 8-0, Hamaza Jawad beat Taimour Ali 8-0, Faizan Fayyab beat Arham Khan 8-3.