Those propagate to isolate country should see how Pakistan is honored by global friends: COAS

RAWALPINDI Mar 31 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said those who propagate to isolate Pakistan should see how Pakistan was actually valued and honored by the global friends.

The COAS while interacting with foreign military teams participating in second Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competitions (PATS), being organized near Mangla, said that terrorism was affecting the whole world and required collective response approach.

Pakistan was a peace loving country and had significantly contributed towards peace and stability, he said, the Inter Services Public Relations reported here.

The COAS highlighted importance of physical fitness and spirit of team work, which will be exhibited during the week-long events of PATS, starting from Saturday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa undertook visit of National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi and met the participating teams of PATS.

Apart from teams of Pakistan Army, 10 foreign teams from the countries like, China, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Maldives,

Myanmar, Srilanka, Turkey, Thailand and UK armies are participating in the event.

The competition is aimed at testing survival skills and physical endurance spread over 72 hours and include 23 field events focusing on counter terrorism operations.