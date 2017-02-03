Tariq Fatemi meets US Ambassador David Hale

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister Tariq Fatemi, in a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador

David Hale Friday morning, undertook an early year review of

the state of Pak-U.S. bilateral relations.

According to a Foreign Office announcement, the SAPM and

the U.S. Ambassador discussed the prospective engagements in

the coming months as the new U.S. Administration settles down

in Washington D.C, with the two expressing confidence that the

momentum built over the past years, would be taken to higher

levels.

The SAPM underscored the need to further deepen engagements

between Pakistan and United States, both in the economic and

security realms.

He expressed the confidence that by continuing to work

together, the two countries will be able to strengthen

cooperation in fighting terrorism, in promoting peace and

security in the region and in harnessing the potential for

regional connectivity.

They noted that the strategic dialogue mechanism provided

the requisite framework for constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

This Framework comprises of six Working Groups: (i) Law

Enforcement & Counter-Terrorism (ii) Economy & Finance (iii)

Education, Science & Technology (iv) Energy (v) Security,

Strategic Stability and Non-Proliferation, and (vi) Defence

Consultative Group.

Given the state of flux in global geo-political environment

and growing turmoil in parts of the world, the SAPM also stressed

the need to pursue policies that promote harmony, inclusiveness

and cooperation.

In the present scenario, approaches that divide the world

on religious, ethnic and racial lines should be eschewed, he

said.