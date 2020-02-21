Suri visits Quetta Civil Hospital to inquire after health of blast injured

QUETTA, Feb 21 (APP):National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Friday visited Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma center to inquire after health of the victims who were injured in suicide blast at Shahra-e-Iqbal area, here few days ago.

He expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of the precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured victims.

Qasim Suri also inspected other wards of the Civil Hospital and asked the patients about their health and treatment facilities provided to them.

He directed hospital’s administration to utilize all available resources to provide facilities to the injured and patients during the treatment.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s leaders Abdul Bari Bareach, Ayub Tareen Advocate and a large number of workers were present on the occasion.