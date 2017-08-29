Surge in varied diseases attributed to livestock movement and rainfall

KARACHI, Aug. 29 (APP)- Significant movement of livestock to

cities during Eid-ul-Adha coupled with persistent rainfall is exposing

new areas of the country to dangerous vector-borne diseases like

Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) and chikungunya.

Health researchers and infectious disease specialists addressing

a capacity-building session for Sindh-based doctors, jointly organized

by Directorate of Health Services and World Health Organization (WHO)

at Aga Khan University warned that seasonal changes were also

increasing risk of vector-borne diseases (VBD).

The event was aimed at disseminating the latest knowledge about

diagnosis and management of complicated cases of CCHF, chikungunya,

dengue, malaria, naegleria and West Nile virus among the province

based physicians.

Experts noted that cases of CCHF, a deadly disease which has been

found in animals in Balochistan and Kashmir, are being detected in new

areas of the country such as Bahawalpur in Punjab.

“There has been a rising trend of CCHF cases and this is likely

to intensify as Eid approaches,” they warned while highlighting

absence of a screening mechanism for cattle.

Prevalence of poor hygiene practices among butchers was cited to

be another reason for the new cases of CCHF.

Professor Bushra Jamil from the department of medicine at Aga

Khan University said CCHF was a life-threatening illness that required

immediate treatment.

Symptoms of CCHF were cited to include severe abdominal pain as

well as the persistence of fever.

In the given situation doctors were urged to quickly ascertain

the patient’s history of interacting with livestock and to urgently

order specialized tests for CCHF.

The country was said to be also at high risk of disease outbreaks

because of unplanned expansion in cities, unsafe drinking water,

inadequate sanitation, poor socioeconomic conditions, low health

awareness and inadequate vaccination coverage.

In the session on chikungunya, experts stated that the country

noticed its first-ever outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in

Karachi in December 2016.

Over 2,000 people contracted the disease with the majority of

cases being reported at Malir and Korangi in Karachi they said

mentioning that new cases have been reported in Thar.

Experts mentioned that heavy rainfall in areas with poor

sanitation facilities created an ideal environment for the breeding of

mosquitos, that carry the virus.

Speakers noted that patients suffering from chikungunya often

came to the hospital with high-grade fever: a symptom that is often

seen with other diseases such as malaria and dengue.

To identify the disease correctly and to rule out malaria,

experts urged doctors to conduct blood culture and routine laboratory

tests for every case of fever which requires hospitalization. Doctors

should then concentrate on treating the effects of chikungunya such as

severe joint pain.

Mild cases, they said can be treated with painkillers, but if a

patient is experiencing incapacitating pain that does not go away with

regular analgesics; steroids should be used.

“Many misconceptions are present about chikungunya being a deadly

disease. However, most patients make a full recovery. As doctors

improve their diagnosis skills we should be able to reduce the health

effects of this disease,” said Dr Nida Siddiqui, a WHO consultant on

communicable diseases.

Other sessions at the event saw health experts highlight the need

to improve the quality of the country’s water supply to prevent cases

of naegleria, a deadly brain infection.

Speakers shared that simple steps that can be taken at home like

adding two tablespoons of chlorine solution to water tanks can avert

the onset of naegleria. They also called on water board authorities

and local governments to improve systems to pump and chlorinate water.

Dr. Anum Ahmed, representing the Directorate of Health Services –

Sindh said the two-day capacity building session that concluded

Tuesday was the first of three such events to improve the treatment of

vector-borne and other emerging infections.

Future events will consider how to improve planning mechanisms

and how to tackle issues such as the management of organisms and

animals that spread diseases, she added.

Sessions under the two-day event are in line with global efforts

to achieve targets under goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Goal 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all

ages, calls for special efforts to combat the spread of malaria,

water-borne diseases and other communicable illnesses by 2030.