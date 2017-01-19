Sufficient amount allocated for development projects in FATA: Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier Regions

Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Thursday informed the senate that a sufficient amount has been allocated for completion of various development projects in FATA.

Replying to a question, the minister informed the upper house of the parliament that there was an appropriate monitoring system to check

utilization of funds properly in FATA.

He said that steps are also being taken by the government to increase job opportunities for the FATA youth. For this purpose a job placement center has been established with the help of UNDP in FATA Development Authority (FDA) office, he added.

The main purpose was to help in job placement of the trained youth of FATA with different organizations, he added

He said that business development grants project has been initiated

with the help of UNDP for promoting self employment. The grant was awarded to 1610 FATA youth to start their own business.

Besides that all youth passed out from different trainings sponsored

by FDA are also provided on job training with reputed service providers

and organizations. Most of the time they are absorbed in these organizations, he added.

In a written reply, the minister said during the fiscal year

2016 17, Rs.20587.00 million has been allocated to FATA ADP. Out of the allocated funds, Rs.8234.800 million (40%) has so far been released by

the federal government for the first and second quarters.

He said Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL) has completed

2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber Block in 2016. The drilling would commence by the end of 2017, he added

He added OGDCL would initiate 2D Seismic survey in the Wali Block,

which will cover South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank.

He said that an oil and gas exploration and production company has completed “Geological mapping: in 2016 in the areas included FR Peshawar, Orakzai Agency, and Khyber Agency of Peshawar Block.

He said another oil and gas exploration and production company has completed 80% of 2D seismic survey in the areas included FR D.I.Khan and South Waziristan Agency of Baska North Block.

He said OGDCL has completed geological mapping in 2016 in these areas included Kurram Agency and Orakzai agency of the Orakzai Block while it is also expected that the 2D seismic survey will start during the year 2017.

APP/ya/ik

 18:05/18:40/18:40

20170119 : TAG = DBB : IBD No. = 278

…APP/ Domestic Asif Court