Fast bowler Amir second COVID-19 test is negative, PCB

LAHORE, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan’s fast bowler Muhammad Amir has been tested negative for his second successive COVID-19 test.

“ The first test was conducted on July 21 which was negative and now he is eligible to travel to England to join Pakistan cricket squad”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday.

Amir opted out not to tour England due to birth of his daughter and Pakistan teams head coach, Misbah ul Haq persuaded him to change his decision in the larger interest of country’s cricket. As part of the process, Amir required two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom.

As soon as Amir joins the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.

The spokesman said masseur Muhammad Imran’s second COVID-19 test is also negative.

“ We have started making travel plan for both Amir and Imran and details will soon be shared “, he said.