Six matches decided in Engro 52nd National Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Six matches were decided on the second day of the 52nd Engro National Volleyball Championship at the Punjab Gymnasium Hall here on Sunday, with Railways winning its both matches. In its first match, Railways crushed Pakistan Board in straight ways without conceding any point as the score was 25-0, 25-0, 25-0.

In their second outing, Railways faced little opposition from Azad Jammu Kashmir before winning with the score being 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-11.

Army won their second match of the championship recording an easy 3-0 win over Balochistan. The score was 25-8, 25-5, 25-8.

Pakistan Air Force proved too good against Sindh to complete 3-0 win with the score being 25-13, 25-14, 25-17. The airmen also defeated Azad Jammu Kashmir 25-14, 25-22, 25-22.

Navy drafted a facile 3-0 win against Punjab with the score of 25-16, 25-14, 25-23.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night in the last match of the opening day, Pakistan Ordnance Factory remained winners against Sindh winning the match with the scores of 25-14, 25-16,25-13.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch. Mohammad Yaqoob

said Pakistan had obtained 7th place in Asia and 39th in the World’s volleyball rankings.

He thanked the minister for inaugurating the championship and he also

thanked sponsors for extending a helping hand.