Hassan Sami wins men’s title of 38th Millat Tractors Governors Golf Cup



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Hassan Sami put up a dazzling show of controlled and skilful golf with astute planning to defy a number of competitors in final stage of play to win the men’s title of the 38th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament here on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana course.

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and gave away the prizes.

The competition on the third and final day turned out to be an exceptional event in terms of quality golf, acuminous competition and commendable flair oriented mastery by the successful champions.

And after a big match of skills between at least ten aspirants ,the triumphant one in Mens section was Hassan Sami, in senior section it was Asad Hameed and in ladies category the sensational one was 14 years old Amina Tiwana who has recently returned from United States after formal two months coaching at the famous Henry Brunton Golf Academy.

As for Hassan Sami the Governors Cup Mens Title Winner, he owes this phenomenally acquired favorable outcome to sublime nerve control, meticulous golf play and resoluteness under dogged, sturdy conditions where other adversaries were looking dangerous and lethal.

However Hassan Sami had that edge because his putting on the greens was consummate and error free. Over the three enervating rounds Hassan Sami had scores of net 67 in the first round, net 74 in the second and an overpowering 66 in the final round giving him an impressive aggregate of net 207 ,nine under par. His victory can be marked as exceptional and meritorious.

Other performers in the race for net honors were Khawaja Jehanzeb who had to be content with runners up slot with a three rounds net aggregate score of 214 and third position went to Muhammed Omer Farooq.

His net aggregate was 217.

Gross section winners were Ahmed Zafar Hayat, first with a three rounds score of gross 226,Danish Javed, second and Hussain Hamid, third.

Seniors amateur section winner was Asad Hameed who came first through superb hitting and stable all round play.Abdullah Sharif came second Muhammed Usman was third.

The little 14 year old Amina Tiwana surprised her opponents by achieving victory against more experienced challengers.We are going to hear more of her in tournaments to come .Dr Rubab Haider won second net and Ana James Gill was third.

At the prize distribution ceremony the prizes were awarded to winners by Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood along with Mian Misbahur Rehman, Chairman Lahore Gymkhana, Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman, Millat Group, Syed Mohammad Aqeel CEO Millat Tractors and Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf, Lahore Gymkhana club. Also present were Dr Ali Razzaq, CEO National Health Card, participating golf players and families.