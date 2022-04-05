Rashid eager to learn from Younis

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was eager to learn from former Pakistan captain Younis Khan who has been appointed as a batting coach for the Afghan team for the upcoming UAE training camp.

Younis Khan would join his compatriot Umar Gul who was appointed as the bowling coach days before the appointment of Younis.



On this occasion, the former right-handed batter shared his sentiments on his Twitter and expressed his desire to work with the Afghanistan team since his playing days, and finally, he accepted the role.



“It has been my utmost desire to work with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as a coach, and the discussions have been going on since 2011 during my playing days. I now feel it’s the right time and the UAE camp is a perfect opportunity to work with ACB and get to know the upcoming talent more closely.” Younis posted on Twitter as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.



Younis Khan was the top run-getter for Pakistan in Tests (10099) with 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries, he also has over 7000 runs to his name in ODI’s, and he was the captain of Pakistan team in the 2009 T20 World Cup when they were crowned champions.



In response to Younis’s Tweet, Afghanistan star player Rashid Khan responded eagerly, showing his respect for the legend.



The 23-year-old replied to Younis Khan’s tweet in Pashto.



Pakhair raghle Younus Bhai, looking forward to learning the most from you, INSHALLAH.” Rashid Tweeted.

Younis Khan and Umar Gul both were Pashto speaking which is the native language of Afghanistan. The right-arm leg spinner used “Pakhair Raghle”, which means greetings in Pashto.



Younis Khan And Umar Gul would join the team in Abu Dhabi for 15 days. The duo would work with an expanded squad of 25 at a training and preparatory camp.

