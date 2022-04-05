Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJK PM

MIRPUR, Apr 05 (APP) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said the opposition did not have guts to compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s decision to go to the people’s court, he said, had evoked an overwhelming response from the masses across the country, he said in a statement.

The AJK PM said the opposition parties were hesitating to seek fresh public mandate because the people of Pakistan knew their true nature. “Their sole agenda is to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and they want to come to power just to end corruption cases against them.”

Referring to the NA speaker’s recent ruling on the no-trust motion, he said, “The foreign conspiracy hatched to overthrow a legitimate government has been successfully thwarted and Imran Khan emerged victorious in this battle.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had raised the prestige of not only Pakistan but also the entire Muslim Ummah. “He (Imran Khan) is the architect of the country’s independent foreign policy, and his struggle against Islamophobia and for the honour of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) is a glorious part of our history.”