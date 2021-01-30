LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP): The teams of Faisalabad, Sargodha and Gujranwala toppled their respective opponents on the 5th day of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab is organizing the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) at National Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of 5th day, Faisalabad division hockey team edged out Bahawalpur by 1-0 after a nerve-wrecking competition. M Usman of Faisalabad struck the only goal of the match in the 38th through a penalty corner. Faisalabad and Bahawalpur teams got two and four penalty corners respectively throughout the match duration.

Gujranwala division hockey team beat DG Khan by 2-1 in the second match of the day. Sargodha hockey team defeated Multan 4-3 in the third match of the day.