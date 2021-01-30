LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP): Barry’s will vie against Pricemeter.pk in the main final of the Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup to be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday) at 3:00 pm.

The subsidiary final will be contested between Platinum Homes and Pricemeter.pk Black at 1:30 pm at the same venue. According to JP&CC President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, top national and international players remained busy in enthralling matches and after tough battles, top two teams made ways to the main final, which is expected to be very challenging as well as exciting one.

“I am grateful to Pricemeter.pk CEO Sufi Muhammad Amir for sponsoring this tournament and hoped that they would continue to support this game of kings and knights.”

One of the finalists, team Barry’s, consists of Leenah Barry, Nafees Barry, Ernesto Oscar Trotz and Hamza Mawaz Khan while other finalist team, Pricemeter.pk, comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Marcos Panelo.