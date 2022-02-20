Punjab Polo Cup: Newage/Master Paints win trophy



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP): Newage Cables/Master Paints clinched the historic Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup after beating Barry’s 3-2 in the thrilling final here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Vieri Antinori emerged as hero of the final as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and amused the jam-packed spectators with marvelous mallet and pony work.

He contributed with a beautiful brace from the winning side. The entire team played their key role in their team’s title triumph while Gonzalo Deltour also converted one goal. From team Barry’s, both the goals were scored by Ernesto Trotz.

The enthralling match began with both the sides giving tough time to each other and scoring one goal each to end the first chukker at 1-1. Newage Cables/Master Paints played better polo in the second chukker and converted a field goal to take 2-1 lead.

They added one more goal in the their tally in the third chukker to enhanced their lead to 3-1. Barry’s though bounced back well and converted a 40-yard successfully to reduce the margin to 3-2, thus clinched the coveted historic trophy. Gonzalo Deltour was named the best player of the final while the best pony of the event was Bumba, owned by Master Paints’ Sufi Muhammad Farooq.

Talking to media after winning the final, Director Newage Cables and winning team captain Andnan Jalil Azam said: “We have worked and trained hard for the high-goal season with the aim of winning prestigious events. I am very delighted to win historic Punjab Polo Cup and looking forward to win more titles in the remaining high-goal events.” Deltour said he is very happy to come and play in Pakistan. “We played the final well by giving our best that helped us win the glittering trophy.”

Sheikh Nazim, CEO of Ittehad, graced the occasion as chief guest while William Makaneole, American Consul General, was guest of honour. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, HN Polo outpaced Remounts by 9-6. Juan Maria Ruiz emerged as star of the day from the winning side, as he smashed in superb seven goals while his teammates Hilario Ruiz and Raja Sami Ullah contributed with one goal each. From team Remounts, Nico Roberts cracked a quartet while Simon Prado banged in a brace.