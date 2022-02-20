Baloch students in Punjab, ICT express resolve to serve country in all spheres

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The students hailing from Balochistan said they were enthusiastically pursuing their studies and endeavouring to excel in all spheres to bring laurels for the country. The students studying in Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamic International University Islamabad, Government College University Lahore and others had rejected the accusations surfacing in a foreign media outlet about harassment of Baloch students in the wake of recent terror attacks in Balochistan. Thousands of students study in Punjab and Islamabad due to the scholarships offered by Higher Education Commission (HEC). The scholarships include Master level programme leading to PhD Scholarship Program (Indigenous and Overseas) for Students of Balochistan. This was an initiative under the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Baluchistan Package for provision of opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate studies to students of Balochistan and tribal districts. Over 3,000 students are studying in various universities of the federal capital and no one came forth claiming that he had been harassed by law enforcement institutions, said Habib Kareem, a Baloch student studying in QAU. Officials of Quaid e Azam University maintained that the students of less developed areas were given equal opportunities for admission in the university. The university was providing an environment where students were acquiring knowledge, broadening their minds and getting various perspectives on social, political and economic issues. The spokesperson of Islamic International University Islamabad said that the students belonging to Balochistan got a secure environment and were treated like students from other parts of the country. He said the university administration was providing best facilities to them, especially ensuring best and secure accommodation to the students of Balochistan and others from farflung areas of the country. The university gave priority to students from Balochistan in scholarships and admission, in line with government’s committment to support students of backward and underdeveloped areas. The scholarships to students were part of the Rs 600 billion development package of federal government for Balochistan. The government is to announce another development package worth Rs 400 billion for Balochistan soon, an official source said. A total of 6372 persons had been trained in IT sector. A programme including 35000 trainings was being launched for the youth on freelancing and technology related jobs. An official of Balochistan government said that the provincial and federal governments were taking practical steps to provide maximum number of jobs to the unemployed youth on merit. He said thousands of educated unemployed youth in different departments had been posted on merit and were earning a decent living. He said the advertisements for government jobs in more departments will be announced. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had given approval for recruitment against 5,210 vacant posts in various departments in a bid to provide job opportunities on merit to unemployed youth, as promised by the incumbent government. Apart from education, the government had initiated multiple development projects in Balochistan. Of the total projects; 161 were related to governance structure, and 59 will be completed in the current fiscal year. The government was also focussing on infrastructure development in Balochistan and 3788 kilometers of road infrastructure was being developed to improve connectivity. A 796 kilometers Karachi- Quetta-Chaman road project was also underway. Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program was providing loans to local fishermen in Gawadar. To efficiently manage water resources and development of agriculture sector in province, Command Area Development projects were being expedited. The Katchi canal project was near completion.