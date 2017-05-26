Special attention paid to FATA in 2017-18 budget: Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier

Regions (SAFRON) Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Friday said federal government has given special attention for the development and

prosperity of the people of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) in

budget 2017-18.

While giving comments on the budget 2017-18, the minister told

APP that Rs 50 million has been fixed for Establishment of Nawaz Sharif

Model Town in Miranshah in North Waziristan Agency, which is good

decision of the present government.

The minister said most of the road network is better as compared

to the previous government and highlighted that Rs 600 million have been allocated for the widening and improvement of Ghalanai-Mohamand Gatt road, which will bring the economically changes in FATA.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said with the efforts of federal government

small dams would be constructed in South Waziristan Agency and various steps has been taken in the sector of education and health.

He said it was people-friendly budget and the government taking

action to enhance the tax network and control the inflation.