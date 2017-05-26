Special attention paid to FATA in 2017-18 budget: Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier
Regions (SAFRON) Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Friday said federal government has given special attention for the development and
prosperity of the people of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) in
budget 2017-18.
While giving comments on the budget 2017-18, the minister told
APP that Rs 50 million has been fixed for Establishment of Nawaz Sharif
Model Town in Miranshah in North Waziristan Agency, which is good
decision of the present government.
The minister said most of the road network is better as compared
to the previous government and highlighted that Rs 600 million have been allocated for the widening and improvement of Ghalanai-Mohamand Gatt road, which will bring the economically changes in FATA.
Abdul Qadir Baloch said with the efforts of federal government
small dams would be constructed in South Waziristan Agency and various steps has been taken in the sector of education and health.
He said it was people-friendly budget and the government taking
action to enhance the tax network and control the inflation.
