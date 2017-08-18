Social media accounts attributed to PM Abbasi fake: PM Office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Describing the social media

accounts attributed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as

“fake”, the Prime Minister Office on Friday reiterated that PM

Abbasi did not maintain any social media account, including

twitter and facebook.

“It is again clarified for information at large that

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does not maintain any

social media account, including twitter and facebook,” a

statement issued by the PM’s office here said.

“Social media accounts attributed to PM Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi are fake,” the statement added.