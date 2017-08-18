Social media accounts attributed to PM Abbasi fake: PM Office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Describing the social media
accounts attributed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as
“fake”, the Prime Minister Office on Friday reiterated that PM
Abbasi did not maintain any social media account, including
twitter and facebook.
“It is again clarified for information at large that
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does not maintain any
social media account, including twitter and facebook,” a
statement issued by the PM’s office here said.
“Social media accounts attributed to PM Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi are fake,” the statement added.
