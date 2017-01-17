Sixty athletes to get Rs 5,000 as financial assistance

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Pakistan Sports Foundation Relief Fund

(PSFRF) on Tuesday announced that as many as 60 athletes would be given Rs 5,000 per month as financial assistance in recognition for their services in the field of sports.

This was decided in the meeting of PSFRF held here in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) which was chaired by the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada.

It was decided that Rs 5,000 per month financial assistance would be

given to 55 athletes each but five more names of athletes have been added in the meeting making it to 60 athletes.

Those five athletes include Muhammad Nadir 51, Hawaldar Liaquat Hussain 60 from athletics; Footballers Muhammad Qasim Khan 83 and Rooh-ul-Amin 72 and Hockey player Rao Muhammad Salim Nazim 62.

The Minister on the occasion said through this financial assistance the government wants to encourage those needy athletes who had made the nation proud.

He also directed the officials of the provinces to provide names of those athletes who are in need of financial assistance.

Hussain Ahmed Madni, Joint Secretary (Sports) IPC, Dr. M. Akhtar

Nawaz Ganjera,Director General PSB and other officials from Punjab, KPK, AJK attended the meeting.