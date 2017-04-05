Sino-Pak friendship based on firm foundation of mutual respect and trust: Acting Speaker

ISLAMABAD April 5 (APP) Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday said that the international community does not offer any parallel of Sino-Pak ties.

He highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship is based on firm foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighborhood, said a press release.

He was speaking to Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) along with his delegation, who called on him at Parliament House Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interests and strategic environment in the region came under discussion. Acting Speaker highlighted that based on

shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests; Pak-China relations have always stood the test of time.

We have firmly stood by each other in every thick and thin and thus this friendship has passed from one generation to the other, he added.

Referring to Pak-China strategic and inter-parliamentary relations, he added that this relation enjoy across-the- board political and popular public support that is unique and sets it apart from the rest of the world.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi remarked that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is manifestation of Pak-China time tested friendship and a demonstration of our resolve to broaden cooperation in all spheres of development.

He said that the completion of CPEC will change the destiny of the region and will unleash a new era of Pak-China relations.

Acting Speaker highly appreciated Chinese assistance for enabling Pakistan’s Parliament to switch over to solar power for meeting its electricity requirements.

He highlighted that Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in exploration of

renewable energy resources and enhancement of manufacturing capacity of the Pakistani industry. He further underlined the need for

increasing the frequency of exchange of Parliamentary delegations to cement inter-parliamentary ties.

Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) endorsed Murtaza Javed Abbasi’s proposal for cementing inter-parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of people-to-people contacts between both countries.

He highlighted that China and Pakistan share the vision for regional peace and development manifested in unanimous support for CPEC.

He asserted that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations and added that the leadership of both countries have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. He reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation is central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.