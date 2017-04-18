Shanghai-listed steel manufacturer to supply steel material to Karachi Coastal Power Station

BEIJING (China) April 18 (APP): Shanghai-listed steel manufacturer

‘Baosteel’ has won the bid for supplying steel material to Karachi Coastal Power Station, which is the first export deal for China-designed third-generation nuclear power technology.

China has become the fourth country after the US, France and South Korea to independently export third-generation nuclear power technology, a Chinese news portal reported on Tuesday.

Under the Chinese government’s plan for nuclear power, Baosteel has been developing steel for nuclear power plants since 2006.

The company’s products are in line with all nuclear safety regulations and have been widely applied in the domestic market, the report said.

The nuclear power plant in Pakistan’s Karachi broke ground in 2015, the report concluded.