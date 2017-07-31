Shahid Khaqan files nomination papers

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
candidate for the office of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Monday filed nomination papers for election to the
PM office.
Abbasi reached the office of Secretary National Assembly
along with party colleagues and filed his nomination papers.
He has no covering candidate for the slot.
Time for filing of nomination papers is by 1400 hours
Monday as these papers are to be scrutinized by the Speaker
at 1500 hours after which list of candidates would be
published.
According to details, PML-N leaders including Sardar
Muhammad Yousaf, Saira Afzal Tarar, Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry,
Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Shehzadi Umarzadi
Tawana, Rana Qasim Noon, Ayaz Sherazi and Arshad Leghari
are among the proposers and seconders for Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi.
Talking to media persons, the PML-N candidate reiterated
the continuity of policies of government, headed by Nawaz Sharif
that stood dissolved after disqualification of the former Prime
Minister.
The new cabinet would be finalized by the party through
consensus, he added.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said fulfillment of the promises made
to people by his party leadership would be his top priority as he
believed in the continuity of policies as well as resolution of
masses problems.
When asked about objections by the opposition, he said, he
was not afraid of such objections and would try to come up to
masses’ expectations.
Answering a question about challenges faced by country, he
said, “we have been facing these challenges with devotion and
dedication, and shall continue to do so in days ahead.”
