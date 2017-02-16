Shah Hussain Shah urges to send Pak judokas abroad for training

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan’s top judoka Shah Hussain
Shah believes that the country has immense talent in judo but the
judokas should be sent to some foreign countries for training to
groom them in a highly competitive environment.
“I’ve seen them fighting here. They are highly talented, but
to match the class of world’s top judokas they need to get training
on most modern lines. And for that you will have to send them to the
countries which have excellent judo facilities and competitive
environment,” he told APP.
The Japan-based judoka, who is in Pakistan these days to
participate in the 25th Men National Judo Championship, underway at
the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad in
particular emphasized to send Pakistani judokas either to Japan or
France for training sessions.
“These are the countries which have excellent judo facilities.
If our youth get an opportunity to train there, they’ll soon start
delivering results at the international level,” he added.
The 23-year-old, who represented Pakistan in several
international events, winning gold medal in February last year’s
Asian Games in India and silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow
Commonwealth Games. He was also country’s only athlete, who
qualified for Rio Olympics under the continental quota. But this is
for the first time he is appearing in a national event in Pakistan.
On the first day of the 25th Men National Championship he lifted
gold in the open weight category.
“I’m really happy to feature in a national event here. Playing
against compatriot judokas is a unique experience. I’m enjoying a
lot here,” stated Shah, who is also scheduled to take part in the
minus 100 kg contest of the National Championship on Saturday.
