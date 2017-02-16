Shah Hussain Shah urges to send Pak judokas abroad for training

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan’s top judoka Shah Hussain

Shah believes that the country has immense talent in judo but the

judokas should be sent to some foreign countries for training to

groom them in a highly competitive environment.

“I’ve seen them fighting here. They are highly talented, but

to match the class of world’s top judokas they need to get training

on most modern lines. And for that you will have to send them to the

countries which have excellent judo facilities and competitive

environment,” he told APP.

The Japan-based judoka, who is in Pakistan these days to

participate in the 25th Men National Judo Championship, underway at

the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad in

particular emphasized to send Pakistani judokas either to Japan or

France for training sessions.

“These are the countries which have excellent judo facilities.

If our youth get an opportunity to train there, they’ll soon start

delivering results at the international level,” he added.

The 23-year-old, who represented Pakistan in several

international events, winning gold medal in February last year’s

Asian Games in India and silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow

Commonwealth Games. He was also country’s only athlete, who

qualified for Rio Olympics under the continental quota. But this is

for the first time he is appearing in a national event in Pakistan.

On the first day of the 25th Men National Championship he lifted

gold in the open weight category.

“I’m really happy to feature in a national event here. Playing

against compatriot judokas is a unique experience. I’m enjoying a

lot here,” stated Shah, who is also scheduled to take part in the

minus 100 kg contest of the National Championship on Saturday.