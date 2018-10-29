Shafqat directs NBF to constitute BoG

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday directed National Book Foundation (NBF) to constitute its Board of Governors (BoG) at the earliest.

Shafqat Mehmood visited NBF on Monday where he was briefed on the performance and improvements of the institution.

On the occasion, the minister was informed by NBF officials that the Foundation lacked BoG to which he directed to constitute the BoG, said a press release issued here.

He also directed the Federal Secretary and Director General Heritage Division to devise a strategy as to make the Foundation a welfare and profitable institution.

Meanwhile, the minister visited different sections of NBF and also planted a sapling in the building premises. The minister registered himself as a member reader by paying the membership fee.