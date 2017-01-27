Shabbir emerges leader in All Pakistan Garrison golf

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP)- Country’s golf ace, Shabbir Iqbal displayed incredible brilliance over the first 18 holes and carded a score of gross 65,seven under par to take a superb start in the Pakistan Garrison Open Golf Championship here on Friday at the Lahore Garrison Golf Course.

National number one ranked golf professional, Shabbir played like a champion and not once did he falter on any shot. Every shot was played with full command and control and while the drives on the par fours and par fives were massive ,the approach shots to the greens were magical ,with the ball landing within four to six feet of the hole every time.

He backed up his hitting with putting that can again be graded consistently excellent.The result of this effort was a round ,studded with seven birdies and eleven pars.By virtue of this authority loaded play ,Shabbir tops the leaderboard at the conclusion of first day in this three days Garrison Open Golf Championship.

The first round turned out to be a day when golfers can feel proud of the ability of golf professionals of Pakistan. While Shabbir was the leader of the day there were others who managed to make their presence felt with rounds that stand out in terms of performance. Haseeb ur Rehman, a golf professional not too well known, also came up with a score of gross 66,six under par and lies one stroke behind the leader.There are still more who displayed admirable golfing skills and the names are M.Munir ,Matloob Ahmed, Hamza Amin, M.Tariq, Wisal Khan and Kamran Shafiq.All of them finished the the first round with under par scores. Mohammad Munir had a round of 68, four under par, Matloob Ahmed scored 69, Hamza Amin and M.Tariq carded 70 and Wisal Khan and Kamran Shafiq are bracketed at 71. At par 72 are Daniyal Jehangir, Jafal and Shafiq Masih.

The event offers two cars as hole in one prize and on the first day a

lucky breakthrough came the way of a junior golf professional Roman Khan. Coming from a humble background this youngster holed in one the par three 14th hole and won a Suzukki Wagoner. What a shot and a grand prize that it fetched.

In the junior professionals section,the winner turned out to be Usman Ali with a score of 148. Shawan Pervaiz came second and Nasir Masih was third in the junior professionals section.