Settlement of Kashmir issue with India priority of Pakistan: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Spokesman to Foreign Office Nafees

Zakria on Tuesday said settlement of Kashmir issue with India

was the top priority of Pakistan.

Pakistan did not change its policy on Kashmir, he said

talking to a private news channel.

Resolving the important issue of Kashmir was the central point

for Pakistan, he said.

He said terrorism was a great threat for the security

and peace of the whole region.

Commenting on the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, he said

“Pakistan had expressed its concerns in this regard.”

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) was a common

forum and that the organization had taken strong position over the

issue of Muslims in Rohingya, Nafees Zakria said.

He said Pakistan had fully supported the position of OIC

regarding Rohingya Muslims.