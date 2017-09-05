Settlement of Kashmir issue with India priority of Pakistan: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Spokesman to Foreign Office Nafees
Zakria on Tuesday said settlement of Kashmir issue with India
was the top priority of Pakistan.
Pakistan did not change its policy on Kashmir, he said
talking to a private news channel.
Resolving the important issue of Kashmir was the central point
for Pakistan, he said.
He said terrorism was a great threat for the security
and peace of the whole region.
Commenting on the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, he said
“Pakistan had expressed its concerns in this regard.”
The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) was a common
forum and that the organization had taken strong position over the
issue of Muslims in Rohingya, Nafees Zakria said.
He said Pakistan had fully supported the position of OIC
regarding Rohingya Muslims.
