Senators for Judicial, Parliamentary probe into Faizabad sit in

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The Senators from both sides of aisle on Thursday demanded setting up a Judicial or Parliamentary Commission to probe the reasons behind the sit-in at Faizabad by a faction of a religious party Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah’s.

Participating in a debate on an adjournment motion moved by Farhatullah Babar, Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail and Sehar Kamran regarding the situation arising out of the manner in

which the recent sit in at Faizabad was called off culminating into abject surrender of the rule of law and constitutionally established Government before a stick and gun wielding mob, they lamented the language used by the leaders of the sit in.

Senator Sehar Kamran said seven persons were killed during the

Faizabad operation. The government should have summoned the joint-session

of the Parliament for holding a debate to give a way out from the sit in.

Farhatullah Babar said November 25 was pathetic day as the government had surrendered before a

stick and gun wielding mob of the religious party.

The surrender would have far reaching impacts, he said and added that the way the

State and society had ditched police in sit in was miserable.

He said a resolution should be adopted in the House to pay tributes to

brave policemen who participated in the operation on November 25.

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said firm belief on Khattam-i-Nabuwat was more precious than our lives. Had the government resolved the issue earlier, such ugly situation never

emerged, he added.

Usman Khan Kakar said nobody had bothered to stop the

workers of the religious party right from Lahore to Islamabad.

Saud Majeed said parties involved in de-stabilizing

democracy should be pin pointed besides exposing the hidden agenda of the

vested interest.

Brig. (R) John Kenneth Williams praised the

services of Pak Army in saving the country by brokering a deal with the

religious party mob to end Faizabad sit in.

Nehal Hashmi said Nawaz Sharif’s ouster

destabilized the country’s economy. The duty hours of Islamabad Police

should be minimized. Sit-in culture should be discouraged, he said.