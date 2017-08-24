Senators express concern over US President remarks against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Senators on Thursday resumed the debate on

important national security issue regarding the US President new strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan and remarks against Pakistan.

Taking part in the debate, JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamd Ullah said that

peace is not agenda of America as it prefer War on peace.

He said that America had remained failed in Syria, Vietnam, Iraq and

Afghanistan adding that America was earning by selling arms in the world. He said that America wanted to destabilize the region by using the Afghanistan.

Senator Ghous Niazi said United State is following double standard

polices and supporting India in Kashmir who is violating the human rights there.

He said we have to respond to America consciously as it is time for

unity and all leaders of political parties should go to US embassy and record their protest.

Senator Mir Kabir said due to the war of America in Afghanistan in the

era of 80 in which millions of Afghani people were displaced and migrated Pakistan from their home town.

He said that Pakistan should focus on border management along

Afghanistan as it is only solution of peace in the region..

Senator Saleem Zia, said Pakistan has faced loss of billions rupees

in war against terror and also lost precious lives of security personals and civilians as well and US should recognize it.

Senator Javed Abbasi said America is itself not clear its policy about

Afghanistan adding that American President could not do any good work in his tenure which is appreciate able.

Senator Mohsin Khan Laghari said that America had spent trillion of

dollars in Afghanistan in war but could not achieved good results.

He said with out the role of Pakistan in Afghanistan war against terror

America could not achieve any single thing.

Senator Siraj ul Haq said we should review our foreign policies with

America and other countries as well adding that US could not be our good friend.

Later, Minister for Foreign Affairs concluded the debate on it and

informed the House about discussion and decisions made in the meeting of National Security Committee.