Senate penal directs Interior Ministry to abolish Black List, submit compliance report within ten days

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Declaring ECL as only valid list for travel ban abroad, the Senate committee on Law and Justice on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior to abolish Black List as it has no legal value and submit compliance report within a period of ten days.

Chairman of the Committee Muhammad Javed Abbasi while presenting a report, assigned by the House, pertaining to the procedure of putting names in black list and legal value of the said list, he demanded immediately stopping putting the names of people on Black List and abolishing all such existing lists due to absence of no legal cover.The committee reported that Exit Control List (ECL) is the only valid list in this regard.