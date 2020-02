Senate delegation reaches Bahrain on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):A delegation, led by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday arrived Bahrain on a four-day official visit to further augment bilateral relationship and parliamentary cooperation.

The delegation members included Senators Fida Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Manzoor Kakar, Abida Azeem, Keshoo Bai and Kalsoom Perveen, said a press release.

On arrival, the delegation was received by Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Chairman of Shura Council of Bahrain.

During brief interaction at the airport with his counterpart, Leader of Pakistani delegation and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that he was happy to visit Bahrain.

He said that Pakistan valued its cordial relations with Bahrain and desired to further cement friendly ties.