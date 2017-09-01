Selfless public service main agenda of PML-N’s govt: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Friday said selfless public service was the main agenda

of the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He expressed these views while talking to Hafiz Abdul Karim,

MNA who called on him here.

The chief minister said resources were the trust of the

nation and every penny was being spent on public welfare with

honesty and utmost care.

It was for the first time in the history of the country that

billions of rupees had been saved in development schemes, he added.

He said the elements trying to impede the journey of development

and prosperity of masses had been politically isolated.

He said the people of Pakistan wanted development, prosperity

and peace, adding he would keep serving people, and the

journey of development and prosperity would gain speed.

Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Salman Mangla was also present

on the occasion.