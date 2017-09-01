LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Friday said selfless public service was the main agenda
of the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
He expressed these views while talking to Hafiz Abdul Karim,
MNA who called on him here.
The chief minister said resources were the trust of the
nation and every penny was being spent on public welfare with
honesty and utmost care.
It was for the first time in the history of the country that
billions of rupees had been saved in development schemes, he added.
He said the elements trying to impede the journey of development
and prosperity of masses had been politically isolated.
He said the people of Pakistan wanted development, prosperity
and peace, adding he would keep serving people, and the
journey of development and prosperity would gain speed.
Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Salman Mangla was also present
on the occasion.
Selfless public service main agenda of PML-N’s govt: Shehbaz Sharif
LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz