Secretary commerce emphases for FTA with Australia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Secretary Commerce, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera on Friday emphasized on the need of positive consideration from Australian side regarding Pakistan’s request for preferential treatment through Preferential or Free Trade agreement (FTA) between both of the countries.

Pakistan wanted to start initial level talks through PTA/FTA or change of country status in Australian System of Tariff Preferences to get more advantageous position in Australian market, Sukhera said.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on the Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera in Ministry of Commerce,said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce.

The Secretary Commerce highlighted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Australia has not achieved its potential and has remained stagnant over the years mainly due tariff differential that Pakistan’s exports have to face in Australian market as compared to its competitors.