ISLAMABAD July 12 (APP): Sustainable Policy Development
Institute (SDPI) will be organizing a dialogue here Thursday to
promote understanding about institutional arrangement in the
country.
The Institute is conducting a study on “Policy Research
Institutions and the Health SDGs: Building Momentum in South Asia”
with an aim to carry out a mapping exercise on health policy
research institutions and other key stakeholders, in South Asian
countries.
This study will help in developing understanding on the
current situation of the stakeholders with respect to the health-
related SDGs in their respective countries. The study will also
enhance the knowledge and understanding about the role of
stakeholders contributing towards over all SDGs.
The National Stakeholders Consultation on health SDGs also
relates to this ongoing study and its main objective to generate
dialogue on the role of stakeholders and policy research
institutions to understand the institutional arrangements in
Pakistan.
Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal is
likely to deliver the keynote address at the consultation.
SDPI plans consultation to promote understanding on institutional arrangement
ISLAMABAD July 12 (APP): Sustainable Policy Development