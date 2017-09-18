SC dismisses appeals against Kalsoom’s candidature for NA-120

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): A three-member bench of Supreme Court

Monday dismissed two appeals regarding the nomination papers of

Kalsoom Nawaz for NA-120 after the petitioner withdrew them.

A three members bench of SC headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed took

up the two appeals against Kalsoom Nawaz filed by Pakistan Peoples

Party (PPP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s candidates for NA-120

seat.

During hearing of the case, the bench observed that the

petitioner, who lost the by-election to Kulsoom on Sunday, did not

provide sufficient details and facts in support of their

allegations.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the petitioner had levelled

accusations but did not provide proof.

Addressing PPP candidate Faisal Mir’s counsel, Justice Maqbool

Baqar remarked that there were alternative forums for remedy

available to the petitioner, such as the election tribunal.

Justice Qazi Faiz Esa observed that the people of NA-120 had

expressed their desire through vote and it should be respected.

The bench subsequently dismissed the petitions after the

petitioners withdrew them.

It may be mentioned here that LHC had already dismissed

petition against Kulsoom Nawaz’s candidature for NA-120.