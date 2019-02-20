Saudi Arabia increases Pakistan hajj quota : Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri has said that the Saudi Government has increased Pakistan’s hajj quota.According to spokesman, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has contacted the religious minister and informed him about quota increase decision of Saudi government.

Saudi foreign minister formally conveyed the decision of his government to his Pakistani counterpart.