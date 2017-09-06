Saira pays tributes to officer’s contribution to health sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Federal Minister for National Health

Services Saira Afzal Tarar Wednesday paid tributes to officer’s

contribution to health sector in Pakistan.

She said this while presiding over a farewell ceremony

arranged in honor of Dr. Huma Qureshi Executive Director Pakistan

Health Research Council who retired from service which was attended

by officers of Ministry of National Health Services.

The minister said there were two key indicators to assess an

officer’s worth – Competence and Credibility. Dr. Huma as Pakistan’s

leading gastroenterologist and public health researcher had made

immense contribution in her 36 years long career, she added.

“As a national leader on Viral Hepatitis, she has developed

Pakistan’s Hepatitis C Treatment Guidelines and Pakistan’s first

National Hepatitis Strategy 2017-2021,” the minister said.

Saira Afzal said that Dr. Qureshi’s advice was instrumental in

introduction of miracle life-saving drug for Hepatitis patients

“Sovaldi” in the country.

On this occasion the minister presented a special

commemorative shield to Dr. Huma Qureshi.