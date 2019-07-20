Run of river power projects better option than big dams for ecological concerns: President Alvi

KARACHI, Jul 20 (APP):President Arif Alvi here on Saturday said that the execution of run of the river power projects was a better option than the construction of big dams which raised ecological concerns.

Addressing a session held here to promote investment in alternative sources of energy, he said, power generation via run of river technique was being efficiently done on community levels in the upper riparian areas.

Referring to country’s potential in nuclear energy, he said it was also a good power source but the disposal of nuclear waste was an issue besides other allied problems of international politics.