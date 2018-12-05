ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Describing “rule of law” as the foundation of a civilized society to move forward and achieve development, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said democracy and rule of law move in tandem.
Speaking at a national symposium titled “Alarming growth in population” in Pakistan, he hailed the Supreme Court decision in Panama Papers case as “a landmark judgment” which he said laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan.
“Rule of law” is civilized society’s foundation to achieve development objectives: PM
